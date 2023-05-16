Power has been restored to tens of thousands of homes after an outage in Lake Macquarie on May 17.
The outage affected homes in Glendale, Cardiff, Warners Bay, Boolaroo, Mount Hutton, Valentine, Belmont North and surrounds about 7.15am.
It was caused by a feeder fault in the area
Ausgrid confirmed just after 9am that power had been restored.
No further outages are expected as a result.
EARLIER STORY
An unplanned power outage has struck almost 30,000 properties in the Lake Macquarie area.
Ausgrid was working to restore electricity to 27,550 premises throughout Glendale, Cardiff, Warners Bay, Boolaroo, Mount Hutton, Valentine, Belmont North and surrounds after power failed at about 7.15am on May 17.
The cause of the outage was unclear at the time of publication.
Ausgrid estimated service would be restored by about 12.30pm.
It has been classed as a moderate outage.
IN THE NEWS
