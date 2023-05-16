Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Ausgrid has restored power to thousands of premises in the Lake Macquarie area

Updated May 17 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Power has been restored to tens of thousands of homes after an outage in Lake Macquarie on May 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.