Dane Gagai says he is yet to receive a call from Queensland coach Billy Slater but remains as keen as ever to play State of Origin.
The Knights centre, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, acknowledged recent speculation about whether he will be retained by the Maroons for Origin I this month but said all he could do was play his best football at club level.
A mainstay of Queensland's side since his debut in the third game of the 2015 series, Gagai is reportedly under pressure to hold his place in the team from Dolphins gun Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
"No phone call yet," Gagai said when asked if Slater had been in touch.
"Like I always say, I'm just focusing on here and if the call comes - I'll be grateful for it.
"Until then, I'm just focusing on Newcastle."
Gagai, who has made 22 Origin and 255 NRL appearances, has had no thoughts about pulling up stumps on his representative career.
The 32-year-old said he was as motivated as ever to pull on a Queensland jersey.
"It's what you dream of as a kid and I've been fortunate enough to do it a number of times," he said.
"Obviously there's a lot of speculation but I don't really focus on things that are happening outside of here.
"The only thing I can do is go out and put in performances for my teammates and play well for Newcastle.
"Anything that comes off the back of that, it's a bonus.
"I love playing for Queensland, I love watching Queensland, I love everything about Queensland.
"But like I said, that's still a couple of weeks away so my focus is backing up what we did on the weekend and getting another win."
Gagai did his selection chances no harm when he scored a try in Newcastle's 46-26 win over the Gold Coast on Sunday, but it was just his second four-pointer this season.
The experienced centre believes he is playing better football, defensively, for Newcastle than this time last year, when he played in all three Origin games and helped Queensland to a 2-1 series victory.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
