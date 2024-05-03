Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

'Bullying, forgery, lying': ex-volunteers' claims against What Were You Wearing? Australia

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Williams, founder of What Were You Wearing, Australia, photographed in Newcastle in March 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak. Inset, Sarah Williams with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the national rally against violence. Pictures by Mick Tsikas
Sarah Williams, founder of What Were You Wearing, Australia, photographed in Newcastle in March 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak. Inset, Sarah Williams with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the national rally against violence. Pictures by Mick Tsikas

FORMER volunteers have pulled back the curtain on Newcastle-based anti-sexual violence organisation What Were You Wearing? Australia (WWYW), alleging financial obscurity, risk of re-traumatisation and a CEO that fosters an environment of "gossip, bullying and lying".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.