DRINK spiking and its horrifying consequences aren't easy to speak out about, but confronting stories were heard on the floor of the state's parliament today amid a huge step toward reform.
The fight for security and bar staff to have mandatory drink spiking and sexual assault prevention training went to the NSW government on Thursday, after a What Were You Wearing? (WWYW) petition gathered more than 20,000 signatures.
Advocates from the Newcastle not-for-profit travelled to parliament for the debate, holding an exhibition on the outside showing the clothing that victims of sexual assault had been wearing.
WWYW founder Sarah Williams said she was blown away by the support she felt, and having the petition successfully noted in parliament.
"This hasn't been an easy win, it's been incredibly hard," she said.
"I'm a survivor myself, I know how much this can help."
Ms Williams will now meet with NSW minister for gaming and racing David Harris to discuss what needs to be amended.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp spoke out about the dangers and prevalence of drink spiking after putting forward the petition.
"When you go out ... you're expecting to have a good time," he said.
"What you don't expect is to have your drink spiked, your night ruined, and your body compromised."
He said drink spiking - slipping another substance into a person's drink without them knowing - could make people unwell.
"Terrifyingly, it can also be a method employed by perpetrators of sexual violence," he said.
There were 24 reports of drink spiking in the Newcastle area last year - up by 10 from the year before - placing the city second from the top of the list in NSW.
"How do we call our state a safe place?" Mr Crakanthorp asked.
Several MPs spoke in support of the petition and it was unanimously noted.
Newtown MP Jenny Leong said instances of drink spiking were routinely dismissed, with victims accused of being "too loose" and "a bit messy".
The WWYW team collected the signatures during a six-month campaign of travelling to festivals, running a social media movement, and getting people on board on nights out.
The petition called on the state government to reform the responsible service of alcohol (RSA) program, along with the skills to help patrons in the event of a drink spiking incident.
The team hopes to improve patron safety in venues across the country through educational resources, spiking prevention kits and educational posters.
The organisation also has wheels in motion for change in the ACT, and has plans to advocate for change in Western Australia and Victoria.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
