What Were You Wearing? petition debated in NSW parliament

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:45pm
What Were You Wearing? advocates with MPs on Thursday. Picture supplied by Sarah Williams
DRINK spiking and its horrifying consequences aren't easy to speak out about, but confronting stories were heard on the floor of the state's parliament today amid a huge step toward reform.

