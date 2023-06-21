Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Vacant Queens Wharf building could be replaced after May 2020 fire

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 22 2023 - 5:00am
The western Queens Wharf building has been vacant for more than two years. Picture by Peter Lorimer
City of Newcastle says it is "likely better to demolish and construct a new" western Queens Wharf building than repair the fire-damaged space that has been vacant for more than two years.

