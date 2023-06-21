New name for St Pius X high school revealed

ADAMSTOWN'S St Pius X High School will rebadge itself as Trinity Catholic College, the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has confirmed.
The confirmation on Wednesday said the name had been resolved by the diocese's trustees.
It is now open on a 30-day public exhibition period, and will change from the beginning of 2025 if accepted.
Feedback is open via email at consultation@mn.catholic.edu.au until July 21.
The name change was mooted in February for the campus that opened in 1959 and became a flashpoint of a royal commission into instances of clerical child abuse in 2013.
An overhaul to the Catholic school system means it will open to HSC students, welcoming Year 11 and Year 12 cohorts from 2025.
It has flagged issues raised by the school community with the connection, or "charism", with St Pius X, noting a key recommendation on its teaching transition was to "discern the potential of a new charism and cultural identity".
"The name Trinity Catholic College is a powerful reminder that we believe in one God, who eternally exists as three distinct Persons - the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit," the diocese said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The diocese and school thank everyone who contributed to the discussion, shared their views on the names proposed and offered alternatives," the statement said.
"We recognise our school and wider community is invested in a new school name and we continue to welcome your feedback."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
