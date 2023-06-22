Notifiable COVID cases have fallen by 22 per cent in a week in the Hunter New England district, the latest NSW Health data shows.
The data, released on Thursday, showed the district recorded 816 COVID cases, 304 flu cases and 190 RSV cases in the week to June 17.
Flu cases fell by 20 per cent and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] cases fell by 13 per cent, when compared to the previous week.
The figures were published in the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report on Thursday. They refer only to notification data obtained from positive PCR laboratory tests for infections.
"Emergency department presentations and admissions for coronavirus continue to decrease - the proportion requiring admission is stable," the report said.
"The previously observed steep increases for influenza-like illness presentations slowed, with the proportion requiring admission declining. Bronchiolitis activity is stable."
The report said there was a "sustained" decline in FluTracking participants reporting fever and cough (influenza-like illness).
"The lack of a decline in other indicators of influenza activity in NSW suggests the FluTracking data reflects recent declines in COVID-19, for which symptoms of fever and cough are common," the report said.
The flutracking data shows "influenza-like illness" was below the average of cases before the pandemic from 2016 to 2019.
University of Newcastle virologist, Professor Nathan Bartlett, said the latest COVID wave was "a lot flatter and slower and it looks like it's gone past the peak, with numbers coming down".
"There are many viruses that circulate, which increases during winter because of the way people interact," he said.
Professor Bartlett said being vaccinated could "mean the difference between getting a flu that puts you out of action, versus one that leaves you in bed for two weeks or in emergency".
The NSW government urged people last month to get COVID and flu vaccines, as they were "the best protection against severe illness".
Professor Bartlett said the biggest clinical effect of respiratory viruses was on the most vulnerable, such as "the elderly, very young, immunocompromised and those with comorbidities".
"People should reduce the impact on themselves and their family, as they might have to take time off to look after kids. There's a big, broader impact of these viruses beyond the individual's experience.
"So if you're feeling a bit symptomatic, stay away from people. It's worth reminding people because we might be seeing an overcorrection in people trying to put COVID in the rearview mirror and being a little blase about respiratory viruses in general."
He said the burden of disease in the older population was rising because people were "living longer", so messages about lifestyle, nutrition, not smoking and moderate alcohol intake were increasingly important.
