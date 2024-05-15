Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'It has to be snappy': HMRI mind tool to track mental health in a minute

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 16 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HMRI chief executive Frances Kay-Lambkin with Dara Sampson, of the Healthy Minds Research Program. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
HMRI chief executive Frances Kay-Lambkin with Dara Sampson, of the Healthy Minds Research Program. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A digital symptom tracker for mental health and wellbeing is being created at Hunter Medical Research Institute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.