NSW mental health care system 'on the brink', but how is the Hunter faring?

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 14 2023 - 6:30pm
Lana Hibbard and Sophie Carver, of Avondale University, are part of the counselling service at Morisset ADRA Op Shop. Picture by Brenton Stacey

Mental health services in the Hunter can be hard to access, with increased demand for services and workforce shortages, industry experts say.

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

