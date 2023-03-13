Newcastle Herald
Nine new varroa mite detections across Hunter and Central Coast areas

Updated March 14 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
Beekeeper Neil Livingstone in Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Nine new premises have been found to be infested with the varroa mite across the Hunter and Central Coast in recent days, the NSW Department of Primary Industries says.

Local News

