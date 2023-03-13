Nine new premises have been found to be infested with the varroa mite across the Hunter and Central Coast in recent days, the NSW Department of Primary Industries says.
The discovery has prompted a new emergency order and brings the total number of affected properties to 131 since the pest was found at the Port of Newcastle last June.
The newly detected premises are at Glen William, Brookfield, Loxford, Sawyers Gully, Yarramalong, Woy Woy, Koolewong, Umina Beach and Horsfield Bay.
NSW DPI will euthanise all managed bee hives and equipment on the infested premises, with the help of the owners.
Treatment of wild bee populations on the Central Coast, with the agreement of land managers in the community, will be prioritised to prevent further southward spread of the varroa mite.
The agency said bee keepers with hives in the extension areas should consider harvesting their honey in anticipation of the wild bee management work beginning.
