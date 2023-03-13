Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man performed wheelie on motorbike while riding 112km/h in front of police on Hannell Street at Wickham

Updated March 14 2023 - 9:33am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by NSW Police

A p-plater has accrued 18 demerit points and been fined almost $4000 for riding a motorbike more than twice the speed limit while doing a wheelie in front of police in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.