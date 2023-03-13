A p-plater has accrued 18 demerit points and been fined almost $4000 for riding a motorbike more than twice the speed limit while doing a wheelie in front of police in Newcastle.
NSW Police highway patrol officers in an unmarked car spotted the 31-year-old man riding south on Hannell Street at Wickham about 5pm on Sunday.
Police said in a social media post the man reached 112km/h in the 60km/h zone - and only the back wheel was on the road.
The man was stopped and found to be a provisional licence holder - though he was not displaying p-plates - and the bike he was riding was prohibited for that class of licence.
Police fined the man $3983 and immediately suspended his licence for six months.
Further suspensions are expected as a result of the 18 demerit points he also received.
