Nsw Election

Wyong candidate Matthew Squires has been disendorsed by the Liberal Party

Xavier Mardling
Xavier Mardling
Updated March 14 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
Just days after the Nationals disendorsed young Cessnock candidate Ash Barnham, the Liberal candidate contesting the seat of Wyong in the state election has been scratched over comments he allegedly made on social media.

Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

