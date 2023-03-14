Just days after the Nationals disendorsed young Cessnock candidate Ash Barnham, the Liberal candidate contesting the seat of Wyong in the state election has been scratched over comments he allegedly made on social media.
With less than two weeks until the March 25 poll, Matthew Squires has been disendorsed over the historical posts, which included homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-vaccination comments, Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday.
Some posts refer to homosexuality as "perversion", another says "homosexuality activists and the Palestinian terrorists are aligned" and others perpetuate conspiracy theories about COVID-91 vaccinations.
"Those views have no place in our party," Mr Perrottet told 2GB.
"He's been disendorsed and I support that decision."
It comes after Nationals state director Joe Lundy said on Saturday that Barnham, a University of Newcastle business student, had been scrubbed from the party's campaign over past social media posts which have come to light.
The Newcastle Herald understands Mr Barnham posted derogatory comments on a Twitter account in early 2020.
The party acted swiftly to disendorse Mr Barnham in a seat they have little hope of winning off Labor incumbent Clayton Barr.
Meanwhile, the Liberal candidate for Swansea, Megan Anderson, is also in the spotlight after making a remark about climate change at a community event last week.
The Guardian reported she made the comment about offshore windfarms, telling a person beside her: "I don't believe in climate change".
She later said that was not her view and was a "clumsy joke", it was reported.
Swansea is a safe Labor seat held by Yasmin Catley on a 13 per cent margin.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
