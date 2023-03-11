The Nationals have disendorsed young Cessnock candidate Ash Barnham two weeks before the NSW election.
Party sources said on Saturday that the University of Newcastle business student had been scrubbed from the party's campaign over past social media posts which have come to light.
The Newcastle Herald understands the party acted swiftly to disendorse Mr Barnham in a seat they have little hope of winning off Labor incumbent Clayton Barr.
He is no longer listed as a candidate on the party's website and his campaign Facebook account has been removed.
MORE ELECTION NEWS
The move comes after Thursday's ballot draw, meaning Mr Barnham's name will still appear on the voting paper as a Nationals candidate on March 25.
But the party will not hand out how-to-vote cards for him nor provide him with other campaign support.
The Newcastle Herald attempted to contact Mr Barnham for comment.
IN THE NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.