THE first time Adelaide hip-hop act The Hilltop Hoods played in Newcastle 20 years ago it was "a rougher town".
"I remember seeing one of the biggest bar fights I've ever seen in my life in the street," Hilltop Hoods' Daniel Smith, aka Pressure, laughs.
"We just had a beer and watched this bar fight. It was like MMA."
Indeed two decades later Newcastle is a vastly different city. Major events like this weekend's Newcastle Supercars 500 is testament to the city's transformation from a tough industrial town into a growing tourism mecca.
The Hilltop Hoods are playing their role in Newcastle's big-event economy by headlining tonight's Supercars concert at Foreshore Park.
It'll be The Hilltop Hoods' first performance of 2023.
"We're working in the studio at the moment so it's nice to get out and do some shows," Smith says. "The grass is always greener, but I get sick of being in the studio too long and want to get on the road."
While the opening night on Friday with Icehouse, Jon Stevens and Screaming Jets was aimed at an older demographic and stoking nostalgia, tonight's concert is all about the now.
Despite being more than 20 years into their career, The Hilltop Hoods had two singles in the Triple J Hottest 100 in January.
Other acts at Supercars include Indigenous indie-pop artist Thelma Plum, whose EP Meanjin earned her an ARIA Award nomination for Best Solo Artist last year and Fremantle indie-pop band San Cisco, who last month released the single Lost Without You from their forthcoming fifth album.
It'll be an extra special occasion for Newcastle punk band Trophy Eyes.
Not only will the Supercars show be their biggest ever gig in their hometown, they'll also unveil their new guitarist Josh Campiao, from melodic hardcore band Hellions.
Campiao replaces lead guitarist Andrew Hallett, who left the band last month to focus on his young family.
"I've never been to the Supercars before, it's a first for me so that's cool," Trophy Eyes bassist Jeremy Winchester said. "I'm excited to see how it all runs."
Through the success of their albums Chemical Miracle (2016) and The American Dream (2018), Trophy Eyes have arguably been Newcastle's most successful band in recent years.
The four-piece have been relatively quiet since COVID, with minimal releases, but that's about to change with the band set to release the first taste off their fourth album next week.
