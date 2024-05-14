Gig guide: Tori Forsyth, Angie McMahon, Eric Bibb & Emma Donovan & more

West Best Bloc Fest Launch Party ft. Catpiss, Butterknife, Grand Pricks - Rogue Scholar
Demi Mitchell, with David MacMichael, Jono Smith - Hamilton Station Hotel
Whitebridge High School Music Showcase - Lizotte's
Conjurer (UK), Lo!, Tired Minds - Hamilton Station Hotel
Georgie Winchester, with Smrt Casual, Aunty Alan - Beach Hotel Merewether
Emma Donovan, with Ena Malibu - Warners Bay Theatre
Bob Corbett & The Roo Grass Band - Lizotte's
Piper Butcher Open Mic Night - Grand Junction Hotel
Angie McMahon, with Annie-Rose Maloney - Bar On The Hill
Rai Thistlethwayte - Qirkz In The Hunter
Caskets (UK), with The Home Team (USA), Stepson, Bad/Love - Newcastle Hotel
Planet Of The 8s, with A Gazillion Angry Mexicans, Robot God, Psychoda - King Street Warehouse
Stefan Hauk, with Bek Jensen - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Hat Fitz & Cara - Orana Hotel
Saylor & The Flavor, with Medheads, Woofer - Hamilton Station Hotel
Keaper, with Hey Lenny, Goon Gremlins - Adamstown Bowling Club
19-Twenty, with Sunday Lemonade - Lizotte's
Kingsley James - Wollombi Tavern
Shedmasters - Seven Seas Hotel
Tori Forsyth, with Chloe Gill - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Goons Of Doom, with Dead Crow, Full Credit, Purple Disturbance - King Street Warehouse
Scholar Of Sin, with Mirrorshell, Telurian, Strapped In, Virescent - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Appointments, with Midway, Krisp - King Street Bandroom
Rocket Man vs Piano Man - Lizotte's
The Blamers, with O.M.R, Robbie Thunder - Adamstown Bowling Club
Lucy Beveridge - Qirkz In The Hunter
The Bin Lids, with Pit - Royal Oak Hotel
Talkhouse, with Dvnts - Seven Seas Hotel
Eric Bibb (USA) - Lizotte's
Mark Wilkinson, with Lucy Beveridge - Qirkz In The Hunter
Bully Squad, with Wetwork, Spat Out, End It All - Newcastle Hotel
Grand Pricks, Whistle Dixie - Hamilton Station Hotel
Marvell - Grand Junction Hotel
The High Andies - Royal Oak Hotel
Joseph Mallon - Seven Seas Hotel
