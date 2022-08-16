Thelma Plum paints loving tribute of her River City

Meanjin is Plum's first new material since her beloved 2019 debut album Better In Blak and the Indigenous artist's pop nous has only grown stronger. The '80s-inspired When It Rains It Pours and Backseat Of My Mind are driven by gorgeous melodies and the off-kilter piano ballad Baby Blue Bicycle showcases Plum's stunning vocal, as she tells the story of her childhood neighbour.

