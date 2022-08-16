Thelma Plum paints loving tribute of her River City

THELMA Plum describes her new EP as a "love letter" to her hometown of Brisbane, known as Meanjin in the First Nations language of Turrbal.
Meanjin paints a loving vision of the Queensland capital, particularly in the nostalgic opener The Brown Snake - nickname for Brisbane's flood-prone river - where Plum name checks Expo '88 and sings, "There's a hundred cities/ Not as pretty as you."
Much like how The Go-Betweens once immortalised Brisbane, there's no room for Queensland cliches like XXXX or rugby league in Plum's idolised version of home.
Meanjin is Plum's first new material since her beloved 2019 debut album Better In Blak and the Indigenous artist's pop nous has only grown stronger. The '80s-inspired When It Rains It Pours and Backseat Of My Mind are driven by gorgeous melodies and the off-kilter piano ballad Baby Blue Bicycle showcases Plum's stunning vocal, as she tells the story of her childhood neighbour.
At six tracks Meanjin is short and ever so sweet. Most importantly it leaves you wanting more from Plum.
