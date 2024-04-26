Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

It's been more than half a century since Alwyn Craig saw his mates from his military service in Vietnam.
Most of them have gathered annually on Anzac Day and at other special times, to remember their fallen comrades.
But not Mr Craig. He has spent the past three decades carrying the mental scars inflicted by the war while living rough on the streets of Newcastle.
THE Hunter community came out in droves this Anzac Day, with dawn services, marches and civic ceremonies all well attended across the region.
Newcastle Herald's photographers were on hand to capture the moments of Anzac Day 2024. See all of the photographs here.
NEWCASTLE copped a drenching on the weekend, with heavy rain affecting sporting matches, causing a private dam to overflow and forcing all but the brave to stay inside.
SWAPPING tutus for t-shirts and tights, a group of Newcastle dancers are proving it's never too late to learn something new.
The Silver Swans group are learning ballet at EV Dance Studios in Hamilton as part of a 55+ program to get their bodies moving, and participant Ruth Idstein, 67, says she's never felt better.
The somewhat reclusive Glen Moroney, the chairman and founder of Scenic Group, which operates Scenic Tours, was all of the proud parent on Monday when he welcomed Newcastle guests aboard the inaugural Australian voyage of Scenic Eclipse II, a state of the art cruising ship and the pride of the Scenic Group's fleet of 23 river cruisers and two ultra-luxury Discovery yachts.
JAN Lennon, 79, is the "mother, grandmother and great-grandmother" of most of the performers at a family operation set up in Newcastle's Richardson Park until April 28.
Newcastle Jets substitute Melina Ayres struck twice in seven minutes to seal a 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and stay in the finals hunt, but it came at a cost with goalkeeper Izzy Nino sensationally red-carded in stoppage time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.