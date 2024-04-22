From a Charlestown kitchen to Antarctica, Scenic's success story

"All I can say, is we started from a kitchen table in Charlestown, Newcastle, doing a very simple job, just filling a hotel and running bus tours," Mr Moroney said, "and we've ended up being a very unique company, because we came up with a concept, we do the feasibility, we design the ship, we engineer it, we build it, we own it, we operate it, and through all of our sales offices around the world, we distribute that to the consumer.