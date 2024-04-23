'Silver swans' master pirouettes and pliés in seniors ballet class

SWAPPING tutus for t-shirts and tights, a group of Newcastle seniors are proving it's never too late to learn something new.
The 'Silver Swans' group are learning ballet at EV Dance Studios in Hamilton as part of a 55+ program to get their bodies moving, and for participant Ruth Idstein, at 67 years-old, she says she's never felt better.
"I had plantar fasciitis in one foot and I've found since doing ballet it has strengthened my leg muscles," she said.
The Novocastrian said she had always wanted to learn ballet and in just nine weeks of classes she has learned "so much".
"It's hard work because it's not just what I think it is moving to beautiful music. There are techniques we have to learn an retrain our bodies," she said.
"We learn how you hold your arms, your hips and your knees and it's helped in reducing weakness."
Dancer Alison Anderson, 65, has been coming to the Silver Swans program for two years and said she enjoys moving to the music.
"I had a lot of time as a dance mum and dance grandma and I thought I'd like to give it a go myself. I really enjoy being able to move to the music, it's very meditative for me," she said.
"I don't think of anything else, I'm just in my body and moving to the music."
Ms Anderson said it was challenging getting the balance and coordination in the beginning but she can see the difference its made to her mobility.
"It's really rewarding and the other highlight is I've made new friends," she said.
The ladies encouraged others to come along and give ballet a try.
"It's a very welcoming space, you don't need a super leotard or tutu, we're just wearing t-shirts and shorts," Ms Idstein said.
"It's a very encouraging space and nobody's judging anybody, and you can just be at any level and still belong," Ms Anderson said.
The classes are also accompanied with a live piano, playing everything from Chopin to Billie Eilish and Elton John to accompany the pirouettes and pliés.
Dance teacher Courntey Lyall said she could see the clients' progress on a weekly basis and it brought her joy to watch them grow.
"It's always a good time. I really love that. We've got the balance of a fun, friendly class but we're also still working quite hard," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.