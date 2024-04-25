All of the photos from Anzac Day services across the Hunter

THE Hunter community came out in droves this Anzac Day, with dawn services, marches and civic ceremonies all well attended across the region.
Newcastle Herald's photographers were on hand to capture the moments of Anzac Day 2024. See all of the photographs in the gallery above.
The Herald team has also showcased several local stories of bravery, family history and heroism from across our region. See our Anzac Day coverage below.
One-hundred-and-nine years ago today - on the morning of April 25, 1915 - soldiers of the Australian Imperial Forces stormed the beaches at Gallipoli.
They were the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, and it was the birth of a legend known as the Anzacs.
However, it was also Australia's first significant loss on the battlefield, with more than 8000 young Australians and a total of 58,000 Allied soldiers losing their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.
