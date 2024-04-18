Where to commemorate Anzac Day 2024 in Newcastle and the Hunter

Dawn service will commence at 5.30am at the cenotaph in front of Wangi Wangi RSL followed by a gunfire breakfast. The march will form at 9.30am from Kent Place with military vehicles to roll out of Puna Road. A RAAF flyover is scheduled for 10am followed by the main service on Watkins Road at 10.30am. The vehicles will have a static display after the services on the foreshore.

