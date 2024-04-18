Where to commemorate Anzac Day 2024 in Newcastle and the Hunter

Looking for what services are on this Anzac Day and where? We've got you covered.
The Newcastle Herald has gathered where you can commemorate on April 25 across Newcastle and the Hunter.
Have a service to add to this list? Email: alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Memorial service at 9.30am at Veterans Park next to the Caledonia Hotel at Aberdare.
Dawn service at the memorial in Moray Street at 5.40am. Morning service at Aberdeen RSL and Citizens Club at 9.30am.
Service at 8.30am at the WWI Memorial at 282 Brunker Road. There will be no march this year.
March from 8.30am at the corner of Bathurst Street and Cessnock Road to Jeffries Park cenotaph for the service.
Service at Cooks Hill Surf Club at 7.30am.
March at 9.45am from High Street followed by a 10am service at Cullen Park.
Dawn service at 5.45am at Beresfield Cenotaph Memorial Park on Anderson Drive, followed by breakfast at Beresfield Bowling Club.
Dawn service at the Branxton rotunda at 5.30am in John Rose Avenue. Town march at 11.30am in front of the old Branxton Inn and Paper Shop. Main service at the rotunda at 11.45am.
Dawn service at Broke War Memorial at 5.45am with a main service at 10am.
There will be a service at the Uniting Church in memorial Garden at 3pm.
Morning service at 11am at the War Memorial Gates Bulga Recreational Ground.
A march will step off from 5.45am from Banfield Lane near the water tower, followed by a service at Dudley War Memorial.
March from corner of Branksome and Ancrum streets at 10.45am with a wreath laying ceremony to follow at the War Memorial Park Gates.
Dawn service at 5.30am at Cessnock War Memorial followed by a Gunfire Breakfast at the Leagues Club. March from Vincent Street Kitchen + Bar to the cenotaph at 11am. The main service will be in the TAFE grounds at 11.40am.
March from 5.30am at Clarence Town Bowling Club.
Dawn service at Neville Thompson Oval at 6am. Gunfire Breakfast at 6.45am at Dora Creek Workers Club. There will be a march at 9.30am with a service to follow at 10am at Neville Thompson Oval.
Dawn service 6am, Paxton Street. March 12.15pm from corner of Ogilvie Street and Palace Street then into Memorial Park. The main service will be at Memorial Park at 12.30pm.
A march will step off at 5.45am from Banfield Lane near the water tower, followed by a service at Dudley War Memorial.
Dawn service at 5.30am at the cenotaph on the corner of Brown and Lord streets. War graves at Dungog Cemetery at 7.30am. Memorial Gates at Dungog Bowling Club at 9am. The march and main service will be at 10.30am and step off from the post office on Dowling Street.
Form up on George Street at 5.20am for a march to the cenotaph in William Street where the dawn service will be 5.30am. There will be a second march at 8.45am followed by the main service at 9.30am.
A march will step off from Linga Longa Hotel shortly after 9am with a main service to follow at Gundy RSL.
Dawn service at Greta Memorial cenotaph at 5.30am. March at 9.30am from the corner of Nelson Street and New England Highway to the cenotaph for the service at 10am.
6am service at Gregson Park War Memorial, corner of Tudor and Steel streets. There will be a breakfast following in the grounds of Hamilton Public School.
March from Malcolm Road to Tarean Road Memorial Park at 5.50am followed by a dawn service at 6am.
Form up at Kearsley tennis courts at 5.15am and march to the remembrance garden for a 5.30am dawn service. A barbecue breakfast will follow at the hall.
Dawn service at the cenotaph in Rotary Park, corner of Lang and Hampden Streets at 5am. March at 9.45am from Mitre 10 to the cenotaph where the main service will take place at 10am.
Maitland RSL Sub Branch is hosting a dawn service at 5.30am at the WWI cenotaph in Maitland Park. Form up Church Street for a march at 10.30am with the main service to follow.
March from Ferodale Road to the Medowie Social Club at 5.45am. The dawn service will take place from 6am.
A dawn service will be held at the Mitchell Park Memorial Gates in Mitchell Street at 7am.
Dawn service at 5.30am at the cenotaph. March commencing from the corner of Bow and Bettington streets at 10.30am. Main service to follow at the cenotaph at 11.45am.
At 5.15am gather at St Luke's Anglican Church and march to Millfield Public School for the service.
March will start at 10.45am near Campbells Store and proceed down Swan Street to the cenotaph in front of Morpeth Museum for an 11am service.
A dawn service will be held at 6am at Memorial Gates. March from Adelaide Street to Memorial Gates for the main service. Assemble at 10.30am for step off.
Dawn service 5.30am at the cenotaph on the corner of the New England Highway and Market Street. Followed by short service at the Muswellbrook War graves, Muswellbrook Cemetery, and a service at the Vietnam Memorial of the Upper Hunter Memorial Grove, New England Highway. March at 10am from Simpson Park. Main service at 10.30am at the cenotaph.
From 11.30am the lighting of the miner's lamp at Neath Hotel.
Dawn service at Apex Park from 5.25am. Anzac march from 10.15am at Nelson Bay Bowling Club to Apex Park. Main service to follow at 10.45am. There will be a luncheon from 12pm to 2.30pm at West Diggers.
Dawn service at Camp Shortland from 5am to 6am with a four-gun salute for the fallen. A march will step off at 9.15am from Hunter Street near Newcomen Street to Civic Park where a service will take place from 10am. There will be a firing of the guns from 12pm-4pm at Fort Scratchley.
Gather at the corner of McDonald and Anderson avenues at 5.25am and march to Paxton Public School for the service.
March from Piriwal Street near Bato Street at 5.50am, followed by a 6am service at RSL Memorial Park.
7am service at the memorial gates 126 McDonalds Road, Pokolbin.
10am service at Putty Community Hall, Putty Valley Road, Putty.
A march will step off from 12.45pm from Catalina War Memorial, followed by a service and flyover at 1pm.
March from Jacaranda Avenue at 5.50am with a dawn service at Anzac Park. The Raymond Terrace Bowling Club will host a Gunfire Breakfast at 7am. There will be a main march to the war memorial in Anzac Park via Sturgeon Street, William Street and Port Stephens Street at 10.30am with a main service at 11am.
March from 8.50am down East Seaham Road to Newline Road. The main service will start at 9am at the Knitting Circle Memorial.
Gather from 5.30am for a 6am dawn service at War Memorial Scone swimming pool, main service at 11am. March along Guernsey Street to Scone RSL Club following the conclusion of service.
Dawn service at Burdekin Park, 5.30am. The march starts at 10am on Ryan Avenue, northeast of Burns Lane, and will proceed across John Street onto Hunter Street then onto Burdekin Park. The morning service is at 10.30am.
March from 5.45am at the boat ramp car park off Creek Reserve Road and head towards the rotunda at Speers Point Park where a dawn service will follow at 6am.
Dawn service at Swansea RSL at 6am. March from McDonald's at 11am with a main service at 11am in Goffet Park.
The public can gather at the cenotaph at Anzac park, Anzac Parade at 7.45am with the service to commence at 8am. There will be no march this year.
Dawn service at 5.45am at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club Grounds. March from 9.40am at the Avenue of Allies Gateway to Tilligerry RSL for a main service to commence at 10am.
Dawn service at Gofett Park from 6am. A march will step off at 10.50am from The Boulevarde in front of the Diggers Club with a main service back at Gofett Park at 11am.
A march will step off at Allambee Park at 9.30am followed by a service.
Dawn service will commence at 5.30am at the cenotaph in front of Wangi Wangi RSL followed by a gunfire breakfast. The march will form at 9.30am from Kent Place with military vehicles to roll out of Puna Road. A RAAF flyover is scheduled for 10am followed by the main service on Watkins Road at 10.30am. The vehicles will have a static display after the services on the foreshore.
A march will step off from outside of Wallsend Diggers at 5am and will travel along the route of Tyrrell Street, Nelson Street and Boscawen Street ending at Federal Park. The dawn service will then be held at the cenotaph at Federal Park. Diggers Wallsend will be open from 4am.
Main service at 9am at Wallalong cenotaph with a morning tea to follow at 9.30am.
March from 9.40am on the corner of Withers and Carrington Streets. A main service will follow at West Wallsend Soldiers Memorial Park, corner of Carrington and Hyndes streets at 10am.
9am service at the cenotaph at Cessnock Road, Weston.
5.45am service at Wollombi Anzac Reserve, corner of Wollombi and Narone Creek roads, Wollombi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.