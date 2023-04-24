Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle has organised Anzac Day ceremonies for more than 20 years, but still struggled to describe how he feels seeing people rise before sunlight on April 25, 2023.
"It's awe inspiring," he said after the Anzac Day ceremony at Camp Shortland.
"There are so many young people here today, but then there's grandparents with their grandkids and that just makes you feel so good."
Tens of thousands filled the lawns at Camp Shortland and surrounds for the Nobbys Dawn service, and they were treated to a balmy morning as the sun rose over the beach.
Mr Fayle said the veterans who attended felt a "great sense of pride".
"It's a reconnection with what they did when they were in the Defence force," he said.
"It's a validation of what they did in many ways. But it's hard to put into words to be honest, and I've been trying to put it into words for the last 50 odd years."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes addressed the service, reflecting upon the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the strong connection between Newcastle and Defence forces. She also paid tribute to those who have served and their families.
"Over the years Newcastle and the Hunter region have provided the Australian Defence Forces with thousands of willing members," she said.
"Like so many Novocastrians, my own family members have fought, have died, to protect the important ideals we all share as a progressive, peaceful and democratic nation.
"So many families throughout the decades have felt the pain of their loved one serving overseas in a hostile environment. However nothing would be more painful for all our citizens of Australia than having to fight on our own soil to protect our sovereignty.
"The bombing of Darwin, the bombing of our city during World War II, proves just how vulnerable we can be and how vigilant we need to remain."
Newcastle Legacy president Geoff Neil read the poem In Flanders Fields and passed the Anzac flame to St Francis Xavier's College student Daniel Smith. He accepted the torch on behalf of the youth of Newcastle and responded with the poem We Shall Keep the Faith.
Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle read the Ataturk poem, before St Francis Xavier's College student Holly Muldoon delivered the Anzac dedication.
Master of Ceremonies Mike Rabbitt recited The Ode alongside Wharepouri McCully, who spoke on behalf of the New Zealand and Maori Communities of Newcastle.
The epilogue was read by Terry Tynan, and prayers were also given by Christ Church Cathedral Dean Reverend Katherine Bowyer and Sacred Heart Cathedral rector Father John Lovell.
"We've moved things around for a number of reasons, just mainly presentation and I think it has worked well both visually here and on TV," Mr Fayle said.
Mr Fayle said this will be his last year as convenor, but he felt the day would be in good hands moving forward.
"Every year we say 'I'm not going to do that again, I'm buggered'," he said.
"Then in a week, we'll go 'that was really good, let's do it again next year'.
"This is my last year as the convener of the Anzac Day Committee. I'm stepping back, I will stay in the background always giving people a hand but with the younger people coming through on the committee, we're very, very safe hands.
"I'd say that we're the best regional dawn service for Anzac Day anywhere in Australia, the support we get is just fantastic.
"I'm proud of what we've achieved. We had 1600 people here in 2000 and we thought that was pretty good. We averaged well over 50,000 pre-COVID and we're getting back to those numbers now, which I think speaks volumes for the community of Newcastle."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.