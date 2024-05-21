Government cash injection to speed up super battery rollout

The state government will provide $8.4 million to fast track connections and hire more engineers in an effort to accelerate the roll out of major battery projects across the state.
The most recent AEMO report forecasts increased reliability risks in NSW from 2024 to 2028, driven largely by retiring coal plants and not enough renewables coming online to fill the gap.
These four batteries will play a crucial role in delivering affordable and reliable energy by storing renewable energy during sunny and windy periods and supplying that electricity to the energy grid during peak demand.
The total capacity of these projects is equivalent to 15 per cent of the 2023-24 NSW summer peak demand or supplying approximately 800,000 households with energy during a peak demand event.
The projects which could benefit from the grants include:
This investment will bring forward completion dates of these priority battery projects by as much as 12 months, helping to decrease current reliability risks to NSW consumers.
"The NSW government is committed to accelerating replacement electricity infrastructure and is funding additional staff to ensure priority battery projects are connected to the grid as soon as possible," Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said.
"The funding to AEMO and Transgrid will reduce the risk of connection to the grid being delayed and help to address the reliability risks identified in AEMO's recent report.
"These batteries will ensure consumers in New South Wales have access to affordable and reliable electricity sooner."
Transgrid will use a $3.2 million grant to fund extra technical staff on grid connections to reduce the risk of delays.
It will also establish two dedicated 'squads' of engineers, technicians and customer support staff, to provide additional grid connection application review and support.
The Australian Energy Market Operator will receive up to $5.2 million for additional staff to project manage the grid connection process and coordinate with Transgrid and other project proponents to get the supported battery projects up and running by 2025-2026.
The funding for these battery projects is one of many measures the NSW Government is putting in
place to deliver affordable, reliable energy for the people of NSW including $1.8 billion to establish the Energy Security Corporation.
