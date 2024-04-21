'Wettest I've seen it': Warners Bay prevail in horrid conditions

Warners Bay have continued their promising start to the Black Diamond Cup season, coming from behind to defeat 2022 premiers Killarney Vale in horrid conditions on Saturday.
The Bulldogs 5.8 (38) were forced to shift fields due to the amount of rain at their home ground of Feighan Oval, but in a low-scoring affair they were able to clinch their first win of 2024.
The Bombers 3.4 (22) had led 22-10 at the main break but four goals across the final two quarters helped the Bulldogs sneak home.
Mark Dignam and Brandt Job kicked two goals a piece for the home side. Skipper Luke Roach also got one through the centre posts.
"That's the wettest I've seen it here," Warners Bay coach Nathan Harkness said.
"Everything we spoke about before the game was just thrown out the door in the first five minutes.
"There was just puddles everywhere. It was a different game, it was just a slog.
"Very low scoring, but happy to get the win.
"The boys loved it. It was a real galvanising win."
The Bulldogs' victory came after a close loss to Newcastle City in their season-opener a week prior.
They now have a short turnaround ahead of their ANZAC Day clash with Cardiff at Feighan Oval on Thursday.
"Cardiff are in super form, so we'll get ourselves ready for a big battle," Harkness said.
In other games on Saturday, Newcastle City 25.22 (172) hammered The Entrance-Bateau Bay 2.3 (15) at No.1 Sportsground. Skipper Mitch Crawford led the way with five goals, Reuben Miller and Joshua Taylor kicked four.
Cardiff 13.14 (92) scored consecutive wins beating Maitland 6.4 (40) at Max McMahon Oval.
In women's fixtures, Killarney Vale 11.11 (77) belted Warners Bay (0), Cardiff 14.17 (101) smashed Maitland (0), Terrigal Avoca 6.5 (41) beat Singleton 2.6 (18) and Newcastle City 15.18 (108) downed The Entrance-Bateau Bay 0.1 (1).
