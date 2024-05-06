Pickin on a mission as Hunter trio chase interstate success with Blues

JYE Pickin is on a mission.
The Charlestown gun is captain of the NSW side which is defending the National interstate series at Southport Golf course - the 22-year-old's last tournament before turning professional.
Fellow Novocastrian Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires are also in the Blues side
After succumbing 6-2 to Victoria in the opening round on Monday morning, NSW bounced back to beat South Australia 5-3.
After day one, NSW are third with a win, behind co-leaders Victoria and Queensland on 1.5 wins.
"I couldn't think of a better way to go out than win this week," Pickin said. "Golf is such an individual sport. Being able to win as a team is so good. There was a lot of excitement and passion in the team which probably equalled a bit of nerves against Victoria. Thankfully we came out in the afternoon and put on a good performance."
Pickin and Scaysbrook both lost their round one matches, going down to Jasper Stubbs (two and one) and Jazy Roberts (four and three) respectively.
Pickin was square through 13 holes against with Stubbs, who was coming off playing at the US Masters.
"I knew I had to play well, given what Stubbsy has done in the past few months," Pickin said. "I was a bit nervous but still played pretty solid. He made a couple of birdies coming in which was the difference."
Both Novocastrians responded with wins in the afternoon.
Pickin went on a birdie blitz to beat Sam Earl seven and six. Scaysbrook hung tough to hold out Caitlin Pearce two and one.
Pickin made a flying start and four up after eight holes. In total he notched six birdies.
"I tried to stay patient," Pickin said. "Until the 13th hole I wasn't counting how many holes were left. I was just putting one foot in front of the other and trying to ht a good shot at a time."
Squires was rested on day one.
NSW face a big test against Queensland on Tuesday morning before meeting Tasmania in the afternoon.
"I have a lot of confidence in our team," Pickin said. "Everyone has been playing really good golf."
Pickin earned playing rights for the Australasian Tour at Q-school last month. The opening event is in the Northern Territory in August.
"I haven't really thought about what is next," Pickin said. "I'm focused on the week ahead."
