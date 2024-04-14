Warners Bay take positives from first-up loss to Newcastle City

Coach Nathan Harkness believes the Warners Bay Bulldogs can only get better after a promising first-up display against defending premiers Newcastle City.
The Bulldogs 11.10 (76) fell 18 points short against City 12.10 (94) at Feighan Oval in what was one of three close games in the men's Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.
With a host of new players, the Bulldogs never fell away.
"They kept getting away from us and we kept climbing back," Harkness said.
"We just made a few mistakes and they hurt us every time.
"A bit of a learning curve for the boys, but I thought we had some really good moments, some patches of play, for sure.
"There's a lot more experience at Newcastle City than what there is at Warners Bay, and to go down by three goals is not too bad."
The Bulldogs have landed some handy additions for 2024, including Lachlan Price (Greenacres), Malakai Troutman (Sawtell), Jack Cordingley (Merrigum), Max Carter (Port Macquarie) and Mark Dignam (Manly), who kicked four in his club debut.
They've also had Cooper Garrett, Zachary Lauritsen and Luke Roach, who captains the side, return to the fold.
In other games in round two, Maitland 8.15 (63) defeated The Entrance-Bateau Bay 8.9 (57) in a tight contest on the Central Coast.
At Cameron Park, Cardiff 6.5 (41) closely trailed Terrigal-Avoca 4.11 (35) for three quarters but kicked three goals to one in the fourth to snatch victory.
In women's Cup games, The Entrance-Bateau Bay 1.8 (86) proved too strong at home for fellow competition newcomers Maitland 4.3 (27).
Newcastle City 23.11 (6) thrashed Warners Bay 1.0 (6), Cardiff 8.11 (59) beat Terrigal-Avoca 0.9 (9) and Killarney Vale 12.14 (116) belted Singleton 0.1 (1).
