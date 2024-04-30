Newcastle Herald
Teen accused of stabbing murder of 10-year-old sister refused bail

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 30 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 10:55am
A TEENAGER remains in custody and did not appear in a children's court the morning after she allegedly stabbed and killed her 10-year-old sister at Lake Macquarie.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

