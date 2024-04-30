Teen accused of stabbing murder of 10-year-old sister refused bail

A TEENAGER remains in custody and did not appear in a children's court the morning after she allegedly stabbed and killed her 10-year-old sister at Lake Macquarie.
The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with domestic violence-related murder overnight after the younger girl died at a Boolaroo home on Monday afternoon.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene just before 4pm on April 29 after reports of a stabbing at an address about 20 kilometres south-west of Newcastle.
Multiple ambulance crews were called to treat a 10-year-old girl at the scene who had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.
She tragically died before she could be taken to hospital.
Lake Macquarie police officers swarmed the home - backed by detectives and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - and arrested a 17-year-old girl at the scene.
Police confirmed on Tuesday the two girls were sisters.
The teenager was taken to Belmont Police Station, where she was charged with one count of domestic violence-related murder in the early hours of Tuesday.
She spent the night in police custody before her case was mentioned in a children's court in Newcastle for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Her defence solicitor told the children's court the teenager would not appear, and made no bid for her release from custody.
Magistrate Andrew Eckhold formally refused bail, meaning the 17-year-old girl will remain in custody until her case goes back before the court in June.
Police have been ordered to compile a brief of evidence in the meantime.
The accused has not been required to enter a plea to the lone charge.
Strike Force Upstream has been launched to investigate and piece together how the alleged stabbing murder unfolded.
Forensic police clad in white jumpsuits arrived at the home on Monday evening and the home was expected to remain cordoned off with police tape for some time while officers combed the scene.
The alleged stabbing shocked the local community, with one resident telling the Newcastle Herald no one would expect something so horrific to happen in their neighbourhood.
Several concerned locals gathered outside the crime scene on Monday night as police officers were seen coming and going from the home, collecting evidence.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
