10-year-old dies, teenager arrested after stabbing in suburban Boolaroo

A CHILD has died after a stabbing in suburban Lake Macquarie, with a teenager arrested at the scene.
Police and paramedics were called to Thurston Street at Boolaroo about 3.45pm on Monday after reports of an incident about 20 kilometres west of the CBD.
Residents of the estate said they didn't hear anything until multiple sirens came tearing up the street.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl at the scene for multiple stab wounds; however she died at the scene," police said in a statement.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District arrested a 17-year-old girl at the home.
She was taken to Belmont police station and was assisting with inquiries on Monday evening.
Both girls are believed to be known to one another, police said in a statement.
A crime scene has been established and investigations continue.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence, police said.
