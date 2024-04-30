Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Unthinkable': violent stabbing of 10-year-old leaves family shattered

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAMILY has been shattered after a horrific alleged murder in which police claim a 17-year-old girl turned on her 10-year-old sister, violently stabbing her multiple times in the upper body.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.