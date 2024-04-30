'Unthinkable': violent stabbing of 10-year-old leaves family shattered

A FAMILY has been shattered after a horrific alleged murder in which police claim a 17-year-old girl turned on her 10-year-old sister, violently stabbing her multiple times in the upper body.
Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty described the tragic aftermath of the alleged murder that unfolded on Monday afternoon in an otherwise unremarkable street at Boolaroo.
"It's very hard to imagine, it's unthinkable that this could happen to a 10-year-old," he said.
"You know, there's a family at home, who is still grieving, trying to come to terms with what happened to the 10-year-old family member and their loved one.
"My thoughts again go out to a mother who's at home having lost a 10-year-old, who's tragically lost her life and now has another, her other daughter's facing court, allegedly responsible for killing the 10-year-old so this is a terrible situation for her to be in."
Emergency services were called to a family home at Boolaroo about 3.45pm on Monday, April 29.
Upon arrival, paramedics and NSW Police were confronted with a gruesome scene, rushing to the aid of a 10-year-old girl who had suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body.
Despite their best efforts, the 10-year-old tragically passed away at the scene.
Lake Macquarie Police District Commander Superintendent Tracy Chapman said the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Belmont Police Station.
"This is clearly a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts go out to the families and also the broader community who will be impacted by this," she said.
"Strike Force Upstream has been formed and this is a Strike Force with Lake Macquarie detectives and Homicide Squad and assisted by other police from police districts in the area.
"A crime scene has been established, that crime scene remains current and is currently being examined by forensic police."
The 17-year-old who was arrested at the scene has since been charged with domestic violence-related murder and remains in custody after her case was mentioned for the first time in a children's court on Tuesday morning.
It's understood support is being provided to the family, as police work to uncover the tragic circumstances that led to the death of the 10-year-old.
Superintendent Chapman confirmed there are no records of police being involved with the family previously for such matters.
"They were members of the same household, both the alleged offender and the victim," she said.
"The [accused] was the sister."
She confirmed officers would continue to canvass the neighbourhood, and urged anyone who may have information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It wasn't until an ambulance came screaming into the suburb on Monday afternoon that Richard and Judy Davis noticed a terrible tragedy had unfolded.
Home with three grandchildren at the time, the couple who have lived in the area for the past 12 months said it is usually quiet, a mix of elderly couples and young families in what is a relatively new estate.
"I know they would have come and spoken to us if there was something serious or we were in danger or something like that," Ms Davis said.
"But he [the policeman] just said, 'I can't tell you'.
"He said, 'You don't want to know, really, you should get the kids inside because you don't want to see what's been happening'.
"We feel very concerned for the family."
The pair said police, detectives and the forensic unit had remained at the scene throughout Monday evening, and were still undertaking investigations on Tuesday morning.
The alleged murder marks the third fatal stabbing in the state in the past four days, and Detective Superintendent Doherty said he believes there appears to be an uptick in knife crime.
"Just remember this is an independent, isolated incident from the other matters that have happened across not only NSW, but across the nation, really," he said.
"We have seen at least from the start of this year, a large number of acts of violence, that have resulted in deaths, and a lot of them have been females.
"So it's a reflection not on this community, it is a reflection on society in general and again, we're not policymakers, we're not politicians, we have to be mindful what we can say, however, we're investigating the aftermath of another what will be alleged as a violent act, and it's also a tragic incident."
He said wider issues around knives in the community are being looked at by the government and other policymakers, and said NSW Police will be at the table to provide advice.
"But this is, again, isolated from those other events we've seen in recent days, weeks and months," he said.
"Our thoughts again go out with the family, we also have to acknowledge the first responders for this matter as well, it was a very confronting scene for them for both police and paramedics, so we can acknowledge them responding to these incidents, but I don't think they could imagine going to what they saw yesterday.
"There's no indications from the information we have at the moment to indicate why this occurred, this is completely one of those incidents that has happened, as far as we know, completely out of the blue."
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has since issued a public statement, calling the death of the young girl in Boolaroo "devastating".
"My thoughts are with the family, friends, neighbours and first responders affected by this unimaginable tragedy," he said.
"There will be many in our community hurting and struggling to comprehend this news today, including many of our young community members.
"If you or your loved ones are distressed and need support, please reach out to one of the many services available."
