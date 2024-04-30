New $1.8 million swimming pool headed for West Wallsend

A $1.8 million pool is on the way for West Wallsend specifically to help children learn how to swim.
Growth in Lake Macquarie's west has sparked the plans, which will be funded under the federal goverment's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Lake Macquarie City Council manager leisure services Brendan Callandar said the existing 25-metre pool was in huge demand as the Cameron Park area grew.
"It's a really popular pool for aqua fitness, lap swimming and learn to swim classes, particularly because it's indoors and can be used year-round," he said.
"Having a separate learn to swim pool, similar to what we recently built at Charlestown Swim Centre, will provide a quieter and more suitable space for our youngest swimmers to build confidence in the water."
The learn to swim pool at Charlestown is heated and measured 16 metres by eight metres.
Detailed designs are yet to be finished for West Wallsend but Mr Callander said he expected a similar end product.
"We'll aim to go out for tender later this year, with construction to take place in early to mid-2025."
Holmesville mum Stephanie Kingdon takes her children Darcy, 2, and Charlotte, 5, to swim classes at West Wallsend.
She said the existing set-up could offer a few diversions for the young paddlers.
"It will give everyone a lot more space and it will be much better having a pool just for learn to swim," she said.
"Sometimes there are a few distractions for the kids at the moment, and with aqua aerobics classes at the same time it can be tricky to hear what the instructor is saying."
Mr Callander said every effort would be made to keep the existing pool open during construction.
"There may be some short-term closures for specific activities, but these would be communicated to the public well in advance," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.