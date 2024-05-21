Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Council wants your feedback on pedestrian crossings in Newcastle

By Newsroom
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle is calling for feedback on pedestrian crossings. File pictures
City of Newcastle is calling for feedback on pedestrian crossings. File pictures

City of Newcastle wants to hear feedback on pedestrian crossings across the city to guide future pedestrian junctions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.