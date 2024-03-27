Council takes steps to make busy pedestrian crossing safer

A BUSY crossing to Bar Beach is set for a face lift designed to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
City of Newcastle has approved plans to upgrade the Memorial Drive thoroughfare with a new raised crossing between Empire Park and the popular swimming spot.
It's hoped to increase pedestrian visibility and remove confusion caused by the current staged crossing and refuge island.
Labor Cr Carol Duncan said the upgrade will deliver on the council's commitment to support active transport options.
"We've listened to the community and are working to deliver solutions that ensure they are able to safely and easily navigate our footpaths, cycleways and road networks," she said.
Almost 90 per cent of community members who responded during public exhibition were in favour of the upgrade, according to the council, which includes landscaped kerb extensions and a new narrow median to create a more streamlined solution for road users.
Labor deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the multi-stage project will improve safety and accessibility.
"The precinct surrounding Bar Beach is heavily utilised by community members accessing Empire Park, the Cooks Hill Surf Club, Bathers Way and the beach itself," he said.
"This upgrade will make the road crossing between these destinations shorter and more accessible for pedestrians.
"It will also enhance the cycling network in the area, with the second stage of the project including a new shared pathway from the Memorial Drive crossing to Bar Beach Avenue, which will create an off-road link that allows cyclists to travel easily between Bathers Way and Parkway Avenue."
The project will now move into a detailed design stage ahead of construction and will be delivered in two stages.
