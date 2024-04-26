Teaming up to save threatened squirrel gliders from local extinction

Squirrel gliders are under threat, but a new research collaboration is aiming to protect the threatened marsupials in the Lower Hunter.
The species is at risk of local extinction due to habitat loss, damage and fragmentation, while also contending with heat stress, vehicle collisions and predation by introduced species.
City of Newcastle, the University of Newcastle and FAUNA Research Alliance have joined forces to investigate ways to protect the marsupial after intensive monitoring by a University of Newcastle team confirmed their presence in Blackbutt Reserve and Jesmond bushland.
A thermal drone detected body heat signatures of the animals hidden in the canopy.
The research project will evaluate the abundance, habitat use and genetics of the threatened species across the two bushland reserve systems.
Wildlife conservation scientist Ryan Witt from the University of Newcastle, who is leading the research effort, said squirrel gliders were one of the city's last remaining threatened marsupials.
"Importantly, our research uses multiple monitoring methods, including nest box monitoring, pipe trapping, thermal drone surveys and genetic analysis to develop a baseline understanding of the status of the squirrel glider populations living in Blackbutt and Jesmond bushland," Dr Witt said.
He said the team had detected 19 males and 18 females living across the two reserves.
"Over time, it will be possible to evaluate the trajectory of the populations," Dr Witt said.
"We have not observed squirrel gliders moving across major road structures, including between the east and west portions of Jesmond bushland, and between Blackbutt and Jesmond.
"This highlights the importance of identifying points within the environment in which structures like rope bridges could be installed, which are likely to be required to maintain the populations genetic diversity and prevent local extinction."
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk said our Newcastle's bushland areas were an invaluable refuge for fauna, including threatened species
"[They] are irreplaceable in light of the documented biodiversity emergency we are facing locally, nationally and internationally," she said.
"Squirrel gliders keep our bushland healthy by feeding on plants and invertebrates. They help with pollination of our Eucalypt forests and regulate the number of insects such as caterpillars, cicadas and beetles."
An evening information session will be held on May 2 at Wallsend Library where council staff and University of Newcastle researchers will share details of the squirrel glider research project.
Other ways residents can help include planting squirrel glider food trees and shrubs, keeping cats inside at night, leaving water out for local wildlife in hot weather and calling 13000 WIRES or Hunter Wildlife Rescue on 0418628483 if they find injured wildlife.
For more information about the information session visit whatson.newcastle.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.