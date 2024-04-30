'As it was': Burwood Inn owner lodges plans for rebuild after fire

The owner of the Burwood Inn has lodged plans to rebuild the Merewether pub after fire ravaged the venue last year.
High-profile Newcastle hotelier Rolly De With will take over from Tony and Sandy Dart as publican at the Berner Street hotel when it reopens in several months.
Mr De With also runs The Junction Tavern and is Hunter president of the Australian Hotels Association.
Building owner John Palmieri has lodged a development application to rebuild parts of the hotel destroyed or damaged in the June fire.
The application shows Mr Palmieri has made good on his promise to leave the Burwood "as it was" before a fire broke out in the kitchen and ripped through the rear dining area.
"The proposal involves undertaking rebuilding and alteration works with the overall objective of restoring the heritage-listed building to generally the same condition and layout as it was before the fire event," the application says.
The plans include replacing the dining area with a new structure of "near-identical size".
Parts of the reconstruction job which did not need development approval have been completed.
"The pub has always been a big part of the Merewether community," Mr Palmieri said last year.
"It was built in 1875. It's got 150 years coming up. We want to protect the legacy. I take that responsibility very seriously."
