Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Increased reliability risk': renewables not coming online fast enough

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Increased reliability risk': renewables not coming online fast enough
'Increased reliability risk': renewables not coming online fast enough

The odds of Eraring Power Station remaining open beyond mid-2025 have shortened after the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) warned that NSW faced increased reliability risks because renewable energy projects are not coming online fast enough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.