Plans lodged for a $1.46 million Starbucks store

New York, London, Paris and now Rutherford - plans for a new Starbucks store could see Maitland residents sipping the same morning brews as city slickers across the world.
Plans for what would be the only Starbucks between Sydney and the Gold Coast have been lodged with Maitland council.
If approved, it would see a $1.46 million cafe with drive-through built on the corner of the New England Highway and John Street, Rutherford.
The cafe would be open 24 hours, and development would include a 182m2 cafe area with cafe seating as well as the drive-through and 16 parking spaces.
Access would be through driveways on John Street.
The development would require demolition of the houses at 112 and 114 John Street, as well as the three trees, sheds and carports on the properties.
The American coffee chain had a Hunter store in Glendale which closed in 2008.
It currently has 72 stores in Australia, all located in or close to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
