Go west: growing calls for direct flights from Newcastle to Perth

Calls are growing for an airline to pick up the Newcastle to Perth route, as Hunter businesses lose thousands of dollars a week because their employees are stuck in airports waiting for connecting flights.
Tourism Research Australia data showed there was also enough demand from the Newcastle Airport catchment for three Perth flights a day.
The demand has been fuelled by the business links between the two cities, which have similar economic trajectories with large resource and energy sectors.
Ampcontrol chief executive Rob Henderson said with a staff of around 100 people in Perth, he'd "have someone on one of those flights every week without fail".
"We would send at least two people every week to Perth - this week we sent four or five," Mr Henderson said.
"There's a constant stream of people because of the demand in the resource and energy transition space over there."
To get to Perth, his employees are forced to get a connecting flight in Melbourne or drive to Sydney Airport and "lose a whole day going over and a whole day coming back".
As a result, Mr Henderson said thousands of dollars a week were going to waste.
"I reckon we spend about $120,000 a year on people sitting in airports, which adds up very quickly in this economy," he said.
Several organisations have lobbied the NSW government to provide Newcastle Airport with an aviation activation fund of $15 million over three years in the upcoming budget to secure new routes.
Perth is the only major population centre without direct flights to Newcastle, but airport chief executive Peter Cock was "quite confident" there was enough demand to support the route.
Although budget airline Bonza recently folded, Dr Cock said Newcastle Airport had been left with a year's worth of data that proved the region was hungry for routes to new destinations.
"One of the first things airlines ask when you start up a new route is 'will your region get behind you?'," Dr Cock said.
"Bonza put on new routes to the Sunshine Coast and the Whitsundays, which were well supported.
"Those routes also drew people up from the Central Coast.
"Our online car park booking collects postcodes, so we can see where people are travelling from, and this is all useful stuff to show to airlines. "
Cardiff-based business 3ME Technology is helping the resource sector to make the switch to electrical vehicles.
Chief executive Justine Bain said direct Perth flights would be a big cost saver and a productivity booster.
"As a technology-driven company, we frequently send specialist personnel to mining locations, including Kalgoorlie, to introduce new technology, provide training, and offer technical support," Mr Bain said.
"A direct flight route would expedite these critical interactions, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange between our teams in Newcastle and Perth."
Dr Cock said the airport was in ongoing discussions with airlines about a Perth route and has also discussed the proposal with Perth Airport.
"We would welcome the opportunity for non-stop flights between Perth and Newcastle," a Perth Airport spokesperson said.
In April, the Newcastle Herald revealed Newcastle Airport could support daily flights to New Zealand and southeast Asia, and regular flights to the Pacific.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
Out Of The Square has been shortlisted for the Cairns Crocodiles Awards in the Changing the World category.
The creative media agencies got the nod for its "The Big Ask" campaign with Newcastle-based charity Soul Hub, which achieved the ambitious goal of raising $1.8 million over nine months to fund their relocation to a new purpose-built facility.
Jennifer Young, strategist at Out Of The Square, said the team saw an opportunity to tap into the collective spirit of Newcastle, with a straightforward and resonant message.
"The results speak for themselves, not just in dollars raised but in the community spirit ignited," Ms Young said.
Soul Hub exceeded its goal by $100,000 and opened its new centre with medical, dental, and legal services in December.
"This campaign brought our community together in unprecedented ways," Soul Hub chief executive Rick Prosser said.
"The engagement and generosity that poured in has been nothing short of transformative for our operations."
The Newcastle Herald recently partnered with OOTS for the Innovation Ready series, which showcased the incredible businesses thriving in our region.
