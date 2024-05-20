Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Go west: growing calls for direct flights from Newcastle to Perth

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 21 2024 - 10:52am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle has enough demand to support three flights a week to Perth.
Newcastle has enough demand to support three flights a week to Perth.

Calls are growing for an airline to pick up the Newcastle to Perth route, as Hunter businesses lose thousands of dollars a week because their employees are stuck in airports waiting for connecting flights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.