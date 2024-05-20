'So much damage': Wickham residents rally for action on tree roots

Wickham residents say tree roots in public areas are causing damage to their homes and surrounds even after Newcastle council has attended to chop some of them down.
The residents live in the terrace home estate between Hannell Street and Throsby Creek and say the trees that were planted in community garden areas about 20 years ago have been causing problems for about six years.
The trees have been planted close to homes and residents say their roots have damaged fences, popped up in their backyards and cracked roads and pathways in the local community.
They have spoken out after the Newcastle Herald reported businesses in The Junction were having similar issues with trees planted off Glebe Road.
Resident Louise Christie said she tripped and fell on the uneven footpath which had been impacted by the trees underneath, while another local Matt Grainger has had to lift his gates several times, which he said have become uneven due to the underground roots.
"This area is under Newcastle council control therefore no trees can be removed, no pruning carried out or new trees planted by residents," resident Steve Wines said.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the council had removed trees in Boatmens Way and Mill Place after requests from residents.
But the residents said roots from trees that had been chopped have continued to grow and cause issues.
Locals have made numerous complaints and lodged claims to Newcastle council to pay for damage to their properties, but the claims have been rejected.
"As ratepayers I think we are entitled to some consideration," resident Barry Murdoch said.
"As time goes on it's not going to get any better."
"To me there is a council responsibility," Mr Wines said. "We can't claim it on household insurance."
The City of Newcastle spokesperson said council staff investigated claims of tree damage on private property "following independent evidence supplied by the resident".
"If City of Newcastle believes there is enough evidence, arborists will assess what work can be done to remove trees that meet the criteria," the council spokesperson said.
The residents said they supported having trees in the community, but would like to see root barriers or less invasive species introduced instead.
"There has been so much damage done by these trees," Mr Grainger said. "They come out and cut a few trees every so often, but if they came out and did it all as one job it would fix the problem."
The council manages street trees in line with its City Wide Maintenance Procedure. Public tree removal is subject to assessment to test for things such as unacceptable risk, diseased condition and property damage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.