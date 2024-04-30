Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Opinion

City footpaths languish in shadow of vanity projects

By John Tierney
Updated April 30 2024 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle council's HQ in Newcastle West. Picture Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle council's HQ in Newcastle West. Picture Jonathan Carroll

I attend hydrotherapy at William Street, Jesmond, three times a week. City of Newcastle (CN) has been building a new footpath, gleaming white in the sun, on this street. This is unusual because it is such a rare sight in our city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.