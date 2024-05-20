No port regulation means users pay and keep paying

The NSW government also has almost no power to constrain prices either. This is because when the port was privatised in 2014, a higher sale price was prioritised over the need for regulatory protections for port users. To maximise the price received for this important strategic infrastructure monopoly, the new port operators were effectively given the ability to charge users whatever it wanted, despite a public assurance from the government at the time that any privatisation of the port would '... include protections for Port of Newcastle users'.