Police swoop on Hunter Street to arrest a man near Stewart Avenue

Police arrested a man on Hunter Street on Tuesday morning, April 30, just up from Stewart Avenue.
Early information from the officers indicates that the man, while not wanted on any warrant, was believed to have some information relating to a domestic violence incident in the city earlier on Tuesday morning.
Details were limited shortly after the arrest, about 11.10am, where officers were seen speaking with and then arresting a man on the arterial road through Newcastle West.
The man was pressed to a police vehicle as Highway Patrol arrived to help divert traffic around the scene. His shoes were removed and he was moved into a bull wagon and taken from the scene, audibly kicking at the inside of the vehicle.
The man had not been charged at around 11.30am, police said.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated as further information comes to light.
