Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

NSW election 2023: Liberals name former Hamilton business chamber president Nathan Errington to challenge Kate Washington in Port Stephens

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Errington will run for the Liberals in Port Stephens. File picture

Former Hamilton Business Chamber president and Newcastle council candidate Nathan Errington will contest the seat of Port Stephens for the Liberals in this month's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.