Business owners in the East End are urging locals to continue supporting them through the Supercars track work impeding access to the precinct.
Works began on February 1 and have increased each week in the lead-up to this week's race.
Anne Kempton, who owns Timeless Textiles in Hunter Street, said she closed her business on Sunday and won't re-open again until after the race.
She said takings were down about 70 per cent in the last four weeks.
"When people come in to go to Supercars we found that from the first year people want to get in, find a great location in the shade and get a good view point," she said.
"They don't really want to stop and look at the beautiful hand-made jewellery, the beautiful art galleries, the unique coffee shops.
"And we have had a negative financial impact now for the whole seven years Supercars has been in the city. Customers don't come in. They ring and say 'look I've got in as far as Watt Street, it was closed. I live in New Lambton, I'll see you after Supercars'.
"The communication from Supercars is abysmal, it's very hard for us to function. We end up in tears, it's terrible."
Emily Coker opened Hey Jude, Love Pete on Hunter Street about two years ago, so this will be her first Supercars event owning the business. She said her sales were down about 80 per cent since track work started in February.
"This is the first time in my 25 months that I actually have to prioritise my invoices and pay on the last day, normally I pay the day they arrive," she said.
Ms Coker said she usually opened seven days a week, but had temporarily reduced her hours for the work period and won't open at all during the race weekend.
"I was here open in between the lockdowns," she said. "I'm here committed to provide a service to the community and we're getting kicked in the face. People are just not in the street, it's like we're all in mourning. I keep thinking I'm going to wake up from this nightmare."
The Kiosk Newcastle Beach posted on Facebook detailing reduced hours and thanking customers who continued to support them.
"We are STILL OPEN from 6am every day but will be closing earlier than normal due to the significant impact road closures are having on trade," the post said.
"The Supercars is a really challenging time for us as a small business (and for the small businesses around us) so we really appreciate all the support you give us, thank you!
"The Newcastle 500 makes running small businesses in the East End / Newcastle CBD precinct incredibly challenging."
Cooks Hill homewares store Pappa Sven also put out a Facebook post last week calling on people to visit the Newcastle traders who "are being significantly affected by the Supercars event and will be forced to close the weekend of March 10".
Ms Coker similarly urged people to support the local businesses.
"We know that the community will come back and support us, but right now our heads are just above the water," she said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
