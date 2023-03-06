Newcastle Herald
Jayden Ballangarry-Blair, accused of throwing puppy against a wall at Maitland, granted bail in Newcastle court

By Nick Bielby
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:44am
Bail for man who allegedly threw puppy against wall at Maitland

A man accused of throwing an eight-week-old puppy at a wall and breaking its leg - leaving it needing to be amputated - has been granted bail.

