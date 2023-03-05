Newcastle Herald
Preparations for Newcastle 500 Supercars event cause traffic logjam near Newcastle, Nobbys beaches

By Nick Bielby
Updated March 6 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:07am
A still from the video. Picture supplied

Road work as part of preparations for next weekend's Newcastle 500 Supercars event has caused traffic chaos at the weekend, with gridlock reportedly leaving vehicles at a near stand-still for 30 minutes and motorists taking about an hour to get through a short stretch of coastal road near Nobbys and Newcastle beaches.

