Road work as part of preparations for next weekend's Newcastle 500 Supercars event has caused traffic chaos at the weekend, with gridlock reportedly leaving vehicles at a near stand-still for 30 minutes and motorists taking about an hour to get through a short stretch of coastal road near Nobbys and Newcastle beaches.
The situation prompted a warning from Newcastle police on social media on Sunday, urging motorists to steer clear of the area amid delays "due to significant traffic around the Newcastle 500 supercars event and sunny weather".
Video obtained by the Newcastle Herald recorded on Sunday shows a long line of vehicles at a stand-still near Newcastle beach and the city's ocean baths.
According to the latest work notice from Supercars, one-way access to Wharf Road, Watt Street and Horseshoe Beach Road is in place until 6am on March 14.
Pedestrian access remains available to all beaches during work but alternative routes are in place - the Wharf Road path will close at midday on Thursday.
The Foreshore Park playground will be open until race weekend but the carpark is closed, along with carparks at Horseshoe Beach Road, Nobbys Beach and several others in the area.
