Industry says a SafeWork plan to tighten regulations around ammonium nitrate could close Orica Kooragang Island and create new risks in the Port of Newcastle

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 6 2023 - 5:00am
Orica says SafeWork's plan would shut domestic production and create new risks by dramatically increasing imports by ship. Picture from Orica

ORICA and the coal industry have hit out at state government plans to change the rules surrounding the storage of ammonium nitrate, saying they would increase the risk to the public by dramatically increasing the amount of product coming through the Port of Newcastle.





Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

