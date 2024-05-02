Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Hunter clubs named among those hit by potential data breach

Donna Sharpe
Madeline Link
Anna McGuinness
By Donna Sharpe, Madeline Link, and Anna McGuinness
· May 2 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mex Club at Mayfield is understood to be one of the venues impacted by the possible breach. Picture Google Maps
The Mex Club at Mayfield is understood to be one of the venues impacted by the possible breach. Picture Google Maps

HUNTER patrons could be among more than a million visitors to pubs, clubs and restaurants across the state who may be at risk of identity theft after a potential data breach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Sharpe

Donna Sharpe

Lower Hunter Editor

Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.