The Newcastle Jets were on the wrong end of two controversial calls by referee Shaun Evans as they went down 2-1 to the Wellington Phoenix in a pulsating A-League clash at Skybet Stadium in the New Zealand capital on Saturday.
The Jets dominated the round-18 clash bar a 10-minute period before half-time.
Callan Elliot put the home side ahead from close range in the 40th minute after Jack Duncan appeared to be fouled when he jumped up to haul in a cross at the back post.
Bozhidar Kraev moved in under Duncan's legs when he was in the air.
Jets defender Carl Jenkinson was pulled up for a foul in a similar incident earlier in the half.
Then in first-half stoppage time, Oskar Zawada converted from the penalty spot after Angus Thurgate was called for handball in the box.
Wellington defender Tim Payne launched a long freekick towards the byline. Zawada climbed above the pack and headed the ball back into the box. Thurgate had contested the header and the ball struck his arm, which was by his chest.
After consultation with the VAR, Evans pointed to the spot amid protests from the visitors.
The Jets hit back five minutes into the second half through Manabu Saito, who was outstanding.
They launched raid after raid on the Wellington goal - the shot count was 15-4 in the second half - but they couldn't find an equaliser.
The win propelled Wellington to 28 points and into the top four.
The loss was the Jets' second straight and leaves them on 24 points, outside the top six.
Jets captain Matt Jurman vented his frustration at full-time.
"It is disappointing because I thought the performance deserved a lot more," Jurman said.
"Two chances, that is all they had on goal. A bit of consistency from the ref would be nice as well.
"He gives a foul for Jenkinson [early] in the first half and there is a foul on [our] goalkeeper and he doesn't give it. That changes the game.
"We came here for three points and we go away with nothing."
Jurman was also bemused by the penalty against Thurgate.
"For me, it is hard. How are you supposed to jump with your hands down [by your side]," Jurman said. It is not normal. You seem them not given and today it was given.
"They are two things we could have maybe dealt better, but at the end of the day it has come down to two decisions, and it has cost us."
In a major blow, Beka Mikeltadze was ruled out with a minor groin injury.
The Georgian is the Jets' leading goal-scorer with five and has scored two goals from the penalty spot in the past two games.
Trent Buhagiar moved to the point of the attack, which opened the way for Japanese import Saito to start his first match on the left wing.
In the other change, Brandon O'Neill returned to the base of midfield after returning from injury off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Western United.
Wellington welcomed back wingbacks Callan Elliott (suspension) and Lucas Mauragis, who is on loan from the Jets.
As part of the loan agreement, it was agreed that Mauragis could play against the Jets in New Zealand but not at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The pitch hosted a NRL match between the Warriors and Newcastle Knights the night before and was recently relaid after a Ed Sheeran concert.
The Jets set up with a very high defensive line and pinned the Phoenix in their own end. It was almost death by suffocation.
The visitors had a golden chance to go ahead in the 18th minute when Thurgate contested a ball in the box and it rebounded into the path of Buhagiar but he shot into the body of keeper Oli Sail.
Buhagiar got in behind in the 31st minute but his attempted lob under defensive pressure ballooned over the bar.
The complexion of the game changed totally in the 10 minutes before half-time.
Wellington midfielder Yan Sasse hit the woodwork in the 37th minute after a cheap turnover by the visitors.
Four minutes later they were ahead. Sasse swung in a freekick from the right to the back post. Duncan was bumped by Bozhidar Kraev and spilled the ball.
It dropped for Elliott to ram a shot into the net for his first A-League goal.
Duncan's appeals Evans were ignored.
It was the 11th time the Jets have conceded the first goal this season. Not once had they been able to come back and win, losing eight and sharing the points twice.
The task became more difficult in the stoppage time.
The Jets were in desperate need of a lifeline and it came six minutes after the restart.
After beating a press, Kosta Grozos released Buhagiar who whipped a cross to the far post. Saito beat the cover and lifted a shot above Sail.
All of a sudden, the visitors were full of running.
Saito caused the home side nightmares. It took desperate interception from Scott Wooton and then Elliott to prevent an equaliser.
Sail produced a brilliant save to deny Grozos as the Jets kept coming.
Phoenix coach introduced Josh Laws in the 63rd minute and changed formation to a back five.
However, the visitors kept banging on the door. Saito blazed high, Grozos had a freekick tipped over the bar, Hoffman a deflection go agonisingly wide and replacement Beka Dartsmelia directed a header to the right.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
