Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets captain Matt Jurman questions referee's calls in controversial loss to Wellington

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 4 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle defender Dane Ingham goes in to make a tackle on Lucas Mauragis in the Jets' controversial 2-1 loss to Wellington on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets were on the wrong end of two controversial calls by referee Shaun Evans as they went down 2-1 to the Wellington Phoenix in a pulsating A-League clash at Skybet Stadium in the New Zealand capital on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.