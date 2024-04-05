Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

English consortium enters frame to buy Jets

By James Gardiner
Updated April 5 2024 - 7:17pm, first published 6:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ONE of the contenders to buy the Newcastle Jets is understood to be a British consortium which has a stake in an English Championship club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.