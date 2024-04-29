Alive and kicking: Players union assured that Jets will survive

PROFESSIONAL Footballers Australia have been assured that the Newcastle Jets will continue to exist next season but have appealed for a prompt resolution to takeover negotiations.
Newcastle's men's and women's A-League players are effectively in limbo after their respective campaigns ended at the weekend, as they await confirmation of whether their embattled club has found new owners.
The Newcastle franchise, funded on a stopgap basis since January 2021, has been on the market for the past six months.
At least one prospective ownership consortium has walked away from the negotiating table, but it is understood a group of Melbourne-based businessmen, formerly involved in Western United, are close to announcing a deal has been struck that will save the Jets from likely oblivion.
The players' union has reminded the powers-that-be that time is of the essence, as players and staff have financial and personal commitments and need some clarity.
"The PFA has received assurances from the Jets' management that the club will play in the A-Leagues next season," PFA co-chief executive Kathryn Gill told the Newcastle Herald.
"As a number of players are off contract, the unsettling uncertainty surrounding the club is significantly impacting their livelihood and careers, alongside those who are contracted for next season and beyond.
"As such, a swift resolution to the ownership situation is needed to give everyone the certainty they need.
"The PFA remains steadfast in its commitment to the players and we will do everything within our control to ensure the Jets remain part of the A-Leagues into the future."
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said after Newcastle's season-ending clash with the Mariners on Saturday that he was hopeful an announcement was "very close", but admitted it was too early to confirm anything.
Coach Rob Stanton, however, was optimistic, saying: "I don't want to say it's done until it's actually done.
"But I feel good. I think everyone's feeling good. It would be nice to have it announced soon."
A-League Women coach Ryan Campbell denied after Sunday's semi-final loss to Melbourne City that there had been any confirmation behind the scenes.
"Hopefully we can get some good news and then we can really start to lock down some of these players and some of the young players that we have at our club," Campbell said.
"We've been assured that it's not confirmed as yet that everything's happened. We're just waiting to find out, the same as everybody else."
Campbell, who took over as head coach on a caretaker basis when Gary van Egmond bailed out mid-season for a job in China, reiterated that he hoped to be retained.
"I'd love to take the position on," he said.
